Earnest obit

Harold Curtis Earnest, age 88, of Wewahitchka, FL, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at his residence.

Harold moved from Springfield, FL, to Wewahitchka, FL, 24 years ago with his wife, Jo Ann. He was a coach for the Shriners Little League Baseball team for 10 years and Gulf Asphalt Little League Team for 25 years, Mr. Harold was proud of the record of having a successful and winning team every year. He was a member of the North West Florida Fox Hunters Association and was an avid hunter, fisherman and gardener. Harold loved spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Anna Earnest; parents, T.C. Earnest and Mary Lennie Brown Earnest; son, Garry Harold Earnest; brothers, Billy Wayne Earnest, Eugene “Gene” Earnest; and sister, Emma Lee Burch.

Harold is survived by his daughter, Cynthia “Cindy” Earnest of Springfield, FL; sister, Christine Morris of Bushnell, FL; grandchildren, Shanna Dunlap (Keith), Shaun Earnest (Amanda), Jason Earnest (Katee), Makayla Cantrell (Michael); as well as four great-grandchildren, Andrew, Eli, Emma, Ella; and one great great grandchild, Bentlee. He is also survived by his two great aunts, Frances Gilbert and Madie Earnest; great uncle, Chamos Earnest and special caregiver, Linda Cantrell.

Funeral services will be 10 A.M., Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Heritage Funeral Home in Panama City with Chaplain Craig Brannon officiating. Interment will follow at Buckhorn Cemetery in Wewahitchka, FL with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at Heritage Funeral Home in Panama City.

Serving as pallbearers include Keith Dunlap, Spencer Dunlap, Troy Taylor, Shawn Earnest, Jason Earnest and Mike Cantrell.