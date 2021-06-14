Earley obit

Ms. Marion Rae Earley, age 85, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away June 13, 2021 at her home.

She was born February 15, 1936 in Browns Mills, New Jersey, to the late Samuel Howard Emmons and Geneva Elizabeth Sprague Emmons.

In addition to her parents, Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Bruce Earley, one son, John Earley, and three brothers, George ‘Skippy’ Emmons, Richard Emmons, and Michael Emmons.

Ms. Earley is survived by six children, Thomas Earley and Rachael of PA, Bruce Earley and Liz of NJ, Robin Paynter and Dan of NJ, Ginger O’Brien and John of FL, Jennifer Twardos and Ed of FL, and Michael Earley and LeAnne of FL; sixteen grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; eight siblings, Edward ‘Bunky’ Emmons, Albert Emmons, Helen McCracken, Florence Anderson, Betty Price, Susan Smith, Minerva ‘Minnie; Sylvester, and Donald ‘Mouse’ Emmons; numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.