Dwight (Bo) Birge Obit

Dwight (Bo) Birge born Jan 23, 1953 in Chillicothe, Ohio Father: Huston Birge (former Chief of Police Chipley) Mother: Leora Birge and passed from this life August 30, 2022.

He was preceded in death by both parents, his paternal grandparents, his maternal grandparents, his two brothers Steve Birge and Hugh Birge.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years Cindy. His son Eric of Panama City, his daughter Candace (Tim) of Okeechobee, FL. His bonus daughter Summer Thomas of Chipley and bonus Son Drew Thomas of Chipley.

Three grandchildren Clay Birge, Adalyn Wadlington and Autumn Wadlington. Numerous nephews and a niece. Also, some Special cousins that was more like Brothers and too many precious friends to mention.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Grace and Glory Church of Chipley, FL. Visitation will begin at 1:00 P.M. with Funeral Service to follow at 2:00 P.M. Interment will be held at Wachob Forest Lawn Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers the family has requested that Donations be made to Grace and Glory Building Fund at 929 Main Street, Chipley, FL 32428 or 867 Allison Drive, Chipley, FL 32428.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net