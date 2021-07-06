Dunnaway obit

Mrs. Luna Knight Dunnaway was born August 23, 1930 in Slocomb, AL. She went home to be with her Savior on July 5, 2021.

She was the epitome of a godly, selfless, and steadfast woman. Mrs. Luna loved her LORD Jesus and her family with all her heart. She leaves a legacy of faithfulness and trust in God. To God be the glory for the great things He has done through the life of Luna Dunnaway.

Mrs. Dunnaway was preceded in death by her husband, Wilburn Dunnaway; her parents, Benjamin Crawford and Alcie Lee Givens; and two brothers, Benjamin and Hubert Givens.

She was the proud mother of Herbert Knight, Mitchell Knight, Cathy Knight Farris, Jeff (Angie) Knight, Cliff (Toma) Knight; and two stepsons—Bobby (Jo) Dunnaway and Jerry (Ernestine) Dunnaway. Luna was blessed with a large number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews that she loved very much.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Friday, July 9, 2021 at New Teamon Baptist Church with Reverends Cliff Knight and Jeff Knight officiating, along with Pastor Lee Chorn. Interment will follow at Whitaker Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing..

The family will receive friends from 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM at New Teamon Baptist Church.