Dr. Randy T. Peel Obit

Dr. Randy T. Peel, age 70, of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Wednesday, August 14, 2024. He was born on September 14, 1953 in Marianna, FL to the late Dick Peel and Eloise (Simmons) Peel.

He was a 1971 graduate of Chipley High School. He went on to further his education at Chipola College, the University of Florida and graduated with a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine Degree from Ohio State University. He worked as a veterinarian for many years in Chipley and Marianna. He also served as Pastor of First Assembly (Grace Assembly) for five years. He loved preaching and studying the Bible.

Randy also enjoyed riding his horses, attending field trials with his friends and was a dedicated Florida Gators fan. He was a loving husband and father and a loyal friend. He will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his loving wife, Cathy Peel. Survivors include, one daughter, Jenna Peel Lee and husband Miles of Enterprise, AL, one brother, Fred Peel and wife Vickey of Chipley, FL and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, August 17, 2024 at First Baptist Church of Chipley. Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. with Funeral Service to follow at 10:00 A.M. Reverend Juno Douglas and Reverend Mike Orr will be officiating. Following the Services the Family will hold a Private Family Only Graveside at Glenwood Cemetery.

In Lieu of Flowers the Peel family has requested that donations be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund at 1300 South Blvd, Chipley, FL 32428.

