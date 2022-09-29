Downtown Fall Decorating Contest

2022 Downtown Chipley Fall Decorating Contest

Fall is in the air and folks are beginning to bring out their Fall decorations. Chipley Garden Club is sponsoring a Downtown Chipley Fall Decorating Contest this year. The contest is open to the public – homes and businesses – within the city limits of Chipley and will run from Sunday, September 25, 2022 until Monday, October 24, 2022. There is no entry fee!

The rules are simple. Add a spark of fun and color to our community by decorating your porch, front yard, or business front for Fall. When you’re ready, text your name and address to 850-260-4049 so we can locate your entry. Someone will come by and photograph your handiwork. Winners will be announced on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Trophies will be awarded to a “Home” and a “Business” winner and be published in our local media.

So, get out the Fall leaves! Get out the pumpkins and gourds!! Get out the scarecrows! And get busy decorating for Fall!