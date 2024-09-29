Downtown Fall Decorating Contest

Due to the weather and other circumstances, the Downtown Chipley Fall Decorating Contest dates have been extended. The contest will run through October 31st, 2024 with the winners announced and prizes given at the November 6th meeting of the Chipley Garden Club.

The categories remain the same – Commercial and Residential. A winner in each category will receive $50 cash, a trophy and a certificate and the thanks of the garden club and the City of Chipley for making our city beauty-FALL!

You may enter the contest if you are within the Chipley City Limits by calling or texting 850-260-4049 with your name, address and phone number.