Dowling obit

Mr. Gerald Raybon Dowling, age 84, of Cottondale, Florida passed away May 25, 2021 at his home.

He was born December 9, 1936 in Hartford, Alabama to the late Emmett Otis Dowling and Gerona Eureka Donnell Dowling.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Dowling was preceded in death by one sister, Mellorae Dowling and one brother, Don Dowling.

Mr. Dowling is survived by his wife of 57 years, Helen Dowling of Cottondale, FL; two sons, Sam Dowling and wife Shannon of Bonifay, FL and Todd Dowling of Graceville, FL: one daughter, Jennifer See and husband Bobby of Cottondale, FL; five grandchildren, Taylor, Peyton, Grayson, McKaylah, and Blayton; one great-grandchild, Ean; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with Rev. Mike White officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 PM Friday, May 28, 2021, at Peel Funeral Home.