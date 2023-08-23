Douglas Shane Smith Sr. Obit

Douglas Shane Smith Sr., 56, of Chipley, FL passed away Friday, August 18, 2023 in Carencro, LA of natural causes. He was born on August 16, 1967 to the late Janie Redmon and spent most of his childhood with his grandparents, the late Lloyd and Mary “Peggy” Redmon of Chipley, FL who adored him.

He graduated Chipley High School Class of 1985 where he played first base on the baseball team and defensive line on the football team. He then attended Chipola College where he was given the title of Indian of the year for arranging his legendary homecoming bonfire. He worked for his grandfathers logging business and then UPS before settling on construction as a general contractor and proudly presiding over multiple large projects throughout the Southeast. He was a diligent worker who took pride in his work, but he showed his family even greater dedication. One of Shane’s love languages was cooking and he loved to spend his weekends preparing gourmet family dinner or traveling to local rivers and lakes to fish with his wife and children. He strove to spend time with his family any way he could and fishing was one of his beloved pastimes. To know him was to love him, he made friends anywhere he went. He was a generous, hilariously witty, and adoring father and husband who will be fiercely missed by his loved ones.

He is survived by his loving wife Paula Wright Smith, five children who he was so so proud of: Shane Smith, Sydni Smith, Shelbi Brown and husband Jimmy, Sara Smith and Seth Smith, five grandchildren and his uncle, Jeff Redmon and wife Connie.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 3:00 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home. Family will receive friends for visitation starting at 2:00 P.M.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net