James Kenneth Doty, 82, of Marianna, FL passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021 at his residence.

He was born February 9, 1939 to James and Knola Doty. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963 with honor. He retired from the Florida Department of Transportation where he was a highway engineer.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, James Duane Doty and Knola Leantha Doty.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda Doty; son, Keith Doty of Marianna; daughter, “Divya Love” Lori Wise of Mountain View, CA; three grandchildren, Andrew Duane Doty (Nichole), Heather Raeann Jesse, Christian Wise (Amber); six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Dixie Retherford (Leroy) of Panama City, FL and Marjorie Nelson of Lynn Haven, FL.

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Thursday, May 13, 2021 at East Side Baptist Church with Dr. Shawn Buice officiating. Internment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Panama City with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel of Marianna directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at East Side Baptist Church.