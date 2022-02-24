Dorthy Jean Turner

February 24, 2022

In humble submission to the will of God, we respectfully announce the Heavenly transition of National Mother Dorothy Jean Turner on February 19, 2022, in the comfort of her home in Panama City, Florida. She was 76 years old a native of Bay County, FL.

Dorothy Jean (Barnes) Turner was blessed with the breath of life on December 24, 1945, in Haines City, Florida to parentage of Preston and Essie Mae (Davenport) Barnes.

Dorothy Jean was educated in the public school system of Bay County, Florida and was a graduate of Rosenwald High School in Panama City, Florida. Upon completion of high school, she would enroll in the prestigious Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Florida where she would receive her Associates of Arts Degree. Once completed with schooling, Dorothy Jean became employed with Southern Bell and later began working at AT&T. She worked diligently for over 27 years until she retired.

Being reared in a Christian home, she accepted Christ as her personal Savior at an early age and began to learn and live the ways of God. She became a member of the Holy Temple COGIC of Panama City, Florida, and served faithfully for many years. Later in life she would continue her Kingdom Journey, through the obedience to the will of God, and would join the Yes Lord Deliverance Ministries, Inc. in Chipley, Florida under the leadership of her son, Apostle David Woods, Jr. Throughout her faithfulness in years of ministry, she served as a YLD Church Mother, District Missionary of the Greater Gulf Coast COGIC, Assistant Supervisor of Women for FLNW COGIC Jurisdiction and at the time of her transition, in the position of National Mother of Kingdom Saints United Fellowship, Inc.

She leaves to cherish her memories and continue her legacy three beautiful children: Joseph (Debra) Owens Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia, Apostle David (Adrianne) Woods Jr. of Panama City, Florida and Cara J. Terrance of Charlotte, North Carolina; adored grandchildren: Christina Owens of Loganville, Georgia, Jasmine Woods of Chipley, Florida, Ciara Woods of Panama City, Florida, Shaquella Owens of Clarksville, Tennessee, Josslyn Woods, & Isaiah Buford both of Panama City, Florida, Aiden Smith of Tucson, Arizona, Tuzday (Osburt) Richards of Grovetown , Georgia, and Marcus (Kenisha) Peel of Kingston, North Carolina; precious great-grandchildren: Jordyn Chambers of Chipley, Florida, Miah Richards, Nehemiah Richards, Mariah Richards & Jeremiah Richards, all of Grovetown, Georgia, Marcus Peel, Jr., & Ferman Peel both of Kingston, North Carolina; a loving sister: Missy. Carolyn (Raymond) Jackson of Warner Robins, Georgia; three beloved brothers: Dea. Rufus (Bessie) Barnes, Charlie Barnes both of Panama City, and Freddie (Yon Suk) Barnes of Valdosta, GA; blessed godchildren: Min. Tanya McDougald, Portia Kirkland, Dominik Boston, A’Laiyah Kirkland, all of Panama City, Florida, and Jerry Upshaw of Marianna, Florida; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and a devoted loving Church Family.

A Public Viewing will be held from 6-8 PM CST, Saturday, February 26, 2022, in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. The Official Celebration of Life will be held 12 Noon CST, Sunday, February 27, 2022, from the sanctuary of the Yes Lord Deliverance Ministries, Inc. of Chipley, Florida, with Supt. Delano Reed, Elder A. Paul Reed, Elder Barry J. Steele, and Min. Sherman Foster, officiating. Committal Service will follow in the Redwood Cemetery of Chipley, Florida with the Cooper Funeral Home & Florist of Chipley, Florida, providing the ministry of comfort.