Dorothy Sizemore Pischel Obit

Dorothy Sizemore Pischel, 78 of Chipley, Florida, passed from this life on May 7, 2023, at Washington Rehab and Nursing Center.

Dorothy was born on February 21, 1945, in Round Lake, Florida to Curt Benefield and Doris Stephens Benefield. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, Dorothy loved spending her time gardening and sewing. Most of all, she loved her family and will be missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Curt and Doris Benefield; husband: Jerry Sizemore; daughter: Lillian “Tootsie” Chance.

She is survived by her son: Joseph Lee Sizemore (Jennifer) of Dothan, AL; brother: Carroll Benefield (Linda) of Cottondale, FL; sisters: Ida Coley of Round Lake, Florida, Brenda Osborne of Round Lake, Florida; grandchildren: Sarah Sharp, Savannah Sizemore Bevis (Stephen) of Marianna, FL, Creed Chance of Marianna, FL.

