Dorothy Nell Peacock Gilbert Obit

Dorothy Nell Peacock Gilbert, age 90, of Chipley, FL entered into eternal life at her residence at Gilberts Mill on Sunday, October 6, 2024. She was born on August 17, 1934 in Jackson County, FL to Buddy and Clemmie (Lassister) Peacock.

Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Glen Peacock. She was fortunate enough to live to see all of her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren grow and create lives of their own.

Dorothy grew up in Graceville, FL and recalled often the happy memories of activates and friends enjoyed throughout those years, especially those of her 1952 high school graduating class. During those years she was a homecoming queen and cheerleader, which is where she met her husband, Ben C. Gilbert, during a basketball game at his hometown of Cottondale, FL. A devoted member of Oakie Ridge Baptist Church until recent years she was known affectionately by all as “Miss Dot” due to her decades of teaching Sunday School class to many generations. She was a wonderful cook who was quick to prepare a meal for anyone in need and never hesitated to invite anyone to her table, though it is the coconut cake that everyone treasured most and always sought out at any gathering. She loved to raise a garden preparing for the future and for many years enjoyed fishing when given the opportunity. In her later years she enjoyed attending cow shows to support her grandchildren and great grandchildren in showing the cattle they bread and trained. While Dorothy met many people from varied walks of life she will be remembered as always being humble, down to earth and freely giving of a kind word or hug. Most of all she will be remembered for being as devoted wife, loving mother and steadfast friend.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Ben C. Gilbert of Chipley, FL, three sons, Cliff Gilbert of Lynn Haven, FL, John Gilbert (Nancy) of Chipley, FL, Ralph Gilbert of Dallas, TX, grandchildren, Cindy Kriser (Claire), Ben Gilbert (Kim), Crystal Gilbert, Calie Bowen (Casey), great- grandchildren, Lauren, Sarah, Vincent, Shelby, Chloe, Clarissa, Keelan, great-great grandchildren, Reid, Beckett, Raylan, Claire-Vincent.

The family will receive condolences on Wednesday, October 9th, 2024 from 12:00 P.M.-1:00 P.M at Oakie Ridge Baptist Church. Funeral Services will begin at 1:00 P.M. with Reverend Phillip Gainer officiating. Interment will follow at the Oakie Ridge Cemetery. Pallbearers for the services will be Ben Gilbert, Vincent Kriser, Tyler Stoutamire, Zack McDaniel, Casey Bowen and Will White.

