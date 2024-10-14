Dorothy ‘Dot’ Porter Brooks Obit

Dorothy ‘Dot’ Porter Brooks, 86 of Chipley, Florida went home to rest in the Lord in the early morning of October 11, 2024. Dot was born on August 2, 1938, at home on Orange Hill to Felton and Myrtle Porter.

Dot was a member of First Baptist Church in Chipley, FL. She was married to Douglas B. Brooks and relocated to Gainesville, FL where they had their two daughters and eventually relocated to Orange Park, Florida. After her husband passed in December 1981, she decided to further her education. She obtained an Associate in Arts from St. Johns River Community College in June 1985 and continued her education by obtaining her Bachelor of Science Degree in Health Care Management from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in 1987. She has achieved numerous achievements throughout her healthcare career through her strategies for effective production and management of admissions. Dot had a love for the University of Florida and Gator football.

Her life was filled with many accomplishments in life, but her biggest accomplishments and her favorite to brag about were her three grandchildren. Any moment she had an opportunity to share with anyone what those grandkids were up to she didn’t hesitate to share every detail, even the embarrassing ones. Dot was known for her directness and her quick-wittedness. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

Dot is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Douglas B. Brooks, one daughter, Debrann Brooks, one sister, Myra Porter Saunders, two brothers, Allen Porter and Jerry L. Porter. She is survived by one daughter, Dana Brooks, three grandchildren, Brittany Brooks, Brayden Brooks, Kenzie Brooks and one brother, Thomas Porter and wife Flossie.

A Memorial Service to Celebrate the Life of Dot will be held on Monday, October 14, 2024 at Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 4:00 P.M. with the Memorial Service to follow at 5:00 P.M.

