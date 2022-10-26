Doris S. Roark Obit

Doris S. Roark, 100 of Cottondale, went home to be with the Lord on October 22, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Doris was born on April 9, 1922 in Wake County, North Carolina to Gordon Van Stephens and Vara (Bagwell) Stephens. She was a member of Cottondale First Baptist Church in Cottondale, Florida and had worked as a Media Secretary for the Vocational Center in Chipley.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Gordon Van and Vara Stephens; beloved husband: Emmett G. Roark; daughter: Lynda Stephenson; son: Van G. Roark.

She is survived by her son: Steve Roark and wife Charlotte of Cottondale, Florida; daughter: Jane Gage and husband John of Chattanooga, Tennessee; grandchildren: Doug Ware (Charla Lucas), Krista Rankin (Brent Paniucki), Mark Streb (Kristina), Amy Herring (Matt), David Roark (Colleen), Patrick Roark (Elizabeth); step grandchild: Keri Spears (Sam); great grandchildren: Koltan, Devin, Andrew Rankin, Austin, Andrew Streb (Ashleigh), Audrey, Nataleigh, Raegan, Dalton, Levi, Jalyn, Jaxon, Jordan, Katherine, and Amelia.

Funeral services will be held 11AM Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Cottondale First Baptist Church with Bro. Brian Braxton and Bro. Bob Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation 6-8PM Friday, October 28, 2022 at Cottondale First Baptist Church.