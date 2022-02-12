Doris Ann Singletary Jenkins, 66, of Vernon, FL went home to be with the Lord on February 8, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Doris was born on February 3, 1956 in Panama City, Florida. She was a faithful member of Fountain Pentecostal Church. Doris had a generous heart, helping those in need, and always pushed her family and friends to do their best. She enjoyed fishing and being outdoors when her health permitted. Doris loved her family dearly and will be sorely missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents;daughter: Marie; brothers: Terry Singletary, Michael Singeletary; sister: Suzy Singletary.

She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years: Cliff Jenkins of Vernon, FL; son: Travis Stephen Mills of Vernon, FL; granddaughter: Adrian Marie Mills.

*Due to unforeseen circumstances, the service for Mrs. Doris Jenkins has been postponed. Services will be announced at a later date.*