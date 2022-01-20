Dorinda McNatt Huckaby Obit

It is with great sadness that the family of Dorinda McNatt Huckaby announce that she passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 17, 2022.

She was all things good. Supernatural even. Loved beyond compare. One-of-a-kind but not like all the other one-of-a-kinds, truly unique. A smile to brighten your darkest day. Forever making sure that you felt seen and heard and special. She was everything to everyone who needed her. Pure. Necessary. An angelic voice and a passion for music. A fierce protector of her family and people she loved. She will be so deeply missed.

She is survived by her loving husband, Bubba Huckaby; mother Faye McNatt; son Bradley Holt and wife Vickie Holt; son David Holt and fiance Richard Buswell; son Hugh Holt and husband Kyle Brown; daughter Laura Huckaby and partner Rusty Alexander; brother Robin McNatt and wife Lisa Zazzarino; brother Kelly McNatt and wife Natalie Scarcelli McNatt; her grandloves Asher and Avery and so many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her father, Hugh “Buck” Mcnatt Jr. Paternal grandparents, Hugh Mcnatt Sr and Mary McNatt and maternal grandmother Alice Hinton.

A celebration of her life will be held Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 3pm at House of Healing Church (1816 W Hwy 90) in Chipley. Her family welcomes all to honor and appreciate her life.

In lieu of flowers and plants, the family is asking everyone to please write a heartfelt letter detailing how Dorinda touched your life. They will be keepsakes that we treasure forever.