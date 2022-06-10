Donna Shafer Obit

Donna Joyce Shafer, 93 of Chipley, Florida went home to be with the Lord on June 8, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

Donna was born on April 8, 1929 in Orville, Ohio to John Conrad and Margaret Winkler. She had been a resident of the Florida Panhandle since coming from Ohio in the 1950’s and was a member of Historic St. Andrews Church and Grace Presbyterian in Panama City, Florida. Donna enjoyed traveling, cruising with her friends, and playing card games. Above all, her children and grandchildren brought her the greatest joy in life and she loved them dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents: John and Margaret Conrad; beloved husband: Dale Shafer; two sons: Ron Shafer and Hal Shafer.

She is survived by her daughter: Jane Partee and husband Scott of Chipley, Florida; two sisters: Dorothy Hahn and Lois Wagner both of Ohio; five grandchildren: Ian Shafer, Sarah Shafer, John Morgan Partee, Michael Partee, and Laura Partee.

Honoring Mrs. Shafer’s request, no services will be held. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements