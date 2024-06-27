Donald Edward Stives Obit

Donald Edward Stives, 90 of Chipley, Florida, went calmly to be the Lord June 21, 2024 with his loving wife by his side.

Don was born July 4th, 1933 in Princeton, New Jersey to Edward and Gladys (Heacock) Stives. Being a child in the 30’s, Don’s father taught him early about results gained from hard work and responsibility starting with helping deliver milk around Princeton, NJ at 5am which included handing Albert Einstein his weekly quart of milk which led him to a long career spanning over 40 years retiring from the Teamsters Local 469, the Utility and Transportation Contractors Association. Don hunted, fished, and trapped every chance he got and belonged to the Ozarks Sportsmen Club. He loved sitting in a tree with a bow and arrow and walking in the woods to get another prized buck. He got the stock car racing bug while still in high school driving his first race when he was 17. He went on the build his own modified car which he ran successfully on dirt and asphalt tracks. He continued racing in the NJ, NY, PA area for over 30 years, driving his own car and for many other popular owners. With everything else going on in young Don’s life, he still found time to belong and give service to Engine Co. #1 in Hightstown, NJ. After ending his modified racing career, Don joined the Garden State Vintage Stock Car Club where he enjoyed more fun and success and was inducted into the GSVSCC Hall of Fame in 1998. In 2003, Don and his wife Sue, moved to Florida where he enjoyed the Daytona Antique Auto Racing Club and enjoyed success racing with new friends. In 2008, after selling his car, the new owner invited Don to California to race two more times for the California Vintage Nationals which he thoroughly enjoyed! Don “The Athlete” started jogging before it was a fad and raced his last 5K at 83 years old. Don was a practicing Baptist attending Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, FL. Don enjoyed a very full and long life.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Edward and Gladys Stives; son: Baby Donald Stives; daughter: Sherry Stives; brother: Dave Stives.

He is survived by his loving wife Susan Stives of Chipley, FL; sons: Robert and Eric ; daughter: Virginia; brother: Richard ; 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren and several other members of his extended family he loved dearly.

There will be further notification of date and time for A Celebration of Life being held later. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, FL will be handling arrangements.