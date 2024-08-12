Don R. Brown Obit

Donald R. Brown, age 83 of Chipley, FL went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 5, 2024. He was born at home on April 13, 1941, to the late Buford Brown and Cozie (Johnson) Brown. Their home was a log cabin located in the Blue Lake area of Chipley Fl.

Don held many important titles in his life; Loving husband, Daddy, Grandaddy and Great-Grandaddy. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nina (Harrell) Brown, three children, Cindy (Brown) Rawls and husband Scott, Eric Brown and wife Teresa, Greta (Brown) Harris, five grandchildren, Adam Padgett (Steve), Hannah Ashe (Keyley), Ryan Brown (Holley), Jordan Brown (Jayde), Ava Harris, two great grandchildren, Georgia Kate Brown, Finleigh Brown and one great grandson on the way, Jackson Don Brown.

Don graduated from Bonifay High School, met, and married the love of his life Nina Harrell. He attended The Dallas Institute Gupton-Jones College of Mortuary Science where he found his passion for helping others in their time of need. Don and Nina returned to their hometown and founded Brown Funeral Home in 1966. He has served the families of his small community for almost 60 years, gaining countless friends and extended family. He sponsored many businesses, schools, and events as he believed in giving back to the community and contributing to the future of our youth.

Don loved his family and was happiest when they were with him. He was a huge sports fan; the Chipley Tigers and Florida State Seminoles were two of his favorite teams. He was a Tiger 100 member and a Seminole Booster for many years. You could always count on him to be at every ballgame (especially if a grandchild was playing!) no matter the sport. Don was also an avid hunter, fisherman, and softball player. There are many happy stories of times spent in the dove fields, on the river, at the ballpark and the pheasant fields of South Dakota. Don also enjoyed traveling with his family to their Tennessee cabin and creating lasting memories.

Don was a lifelong resident of Chipley, and the surrounding area. He was very active in the community over the years; serving as a Gideon, a Mason, and a member of the Optimist Club where he helped run the concessions stand at Pals Park and was a member of First Baptist Church of Chipley. Don was appointed the Chipley Assistant Fire Chief in 1968 when the Volunteer Fire Department was initially organized. He served in that position until his promotion to Chief in 1971, when the department was recognized, officially, as Chipley’s first Volunteer Fire Department. He served as Chief for multiple years. He was an instrumental founder for Crimestoppers in Washington County. In addition, Don worked with Emergency Management for Washington County.

The impact Don had on his family and friends, as well as the community, will be felt for a lifetime. He was loved and will be profoundly missed.

We will receive friends for visitation Friday, August 9, 2024 from 5:00-8:00pm at First Baptist Church of Chipley. The funeral service will be held Saturday, August 10, 2024 at 11:00am at First Baptist Church of Chipley. Following the service, there will be a private family interment.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the building fund of First Baptist Church of Chipley FL.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net