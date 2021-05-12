Doctors Memorial Hospital Robotic Surgical System “unveiling” event

Doctors Memorial Hospital will host their da Vinci Robotic Surgical System “Unveiling” Event on Thursday, May, 13, 2021 at the following location:

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. CST Doctors Memorial Hospital

2600 Hospital Drive, Bonifay, FL

This event is an opportunity for citizens, elected officials, physicians, and staff to “test drive” a demo of the Da Vinci Robotic Surgical system the hospital is acquiring.

Introducing the da Vinci® Xi™ Surgical System

Doctors Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of the da Vinci X Surgical System. The da Vinci X Surgical System can be used across a spectrum of minimally invasive surgical procedures and has been optimized for multi-quadrant surgeries in the areas of gynecology, urology, thoracic, cardiac and general surgery. We are truly thrilled to be a leader in this field and look forward to continue bringing Bonifay, Florida and surrounding areas minimally invasive surgical options.

For more information on minimally invasive surgical options at Doctors Memorial Hospital, contact 850-547-8000 or visit www.doctorsmemorial.org.

Serious complications may occur in any surgery, including da Vinci® Surgery, up to and including death. Risks include, but are not limited to, injury to tissues and organs and conversion to other surgical techniques. If your doctor needs to convert the surgery to another surgical technique, this could result in a longer operative time, additional time under anesthesia, additional or larger incisions and/or increased complications. Individual surgical results may vary. Patients who are not candidates for non-robotic minimally invasive surgery are also not candidates for da Vinci Surgery. Patients should talk to their doctor to decide if da Vinci Surgery is right for them. Patients and doctors should review all available information on non-surgical and surgical options in order to make an informed decision. Please also refer to www.daVinciSurgery.com/Safety for Important Safety Information. Product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders. PN 1007644 Rev A 5/14