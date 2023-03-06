DIY Pantry Class

Tuesday, March 14, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at the Washington County Ag Center, 1424 Jackson Ave., Chipley. Learn how to have a well-stocked, organized pantry and meal ideas using pantry/preserved foods. Registration fee is $5 and includes course materials. Pre-registration is required by contacting the Washington County Extension Office, 850-638-6265, or the Holmes County Extension Office, 850-547-1108. The University of Florida is an Equal Opportunity Institution. For persons with disabilities requiring special accommodations, please contact 850-638-6265 (TDD, via Florida Relay Service, 1-800-955-8771) at least five working days prior to the class so that proper consideration may be given to the request.