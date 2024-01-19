District Spelling Competition

Wednesday, January 18, 2024, the Washington County School District hosted the Annual District Spelling Bee competition at the WCSD School Boardroom. Each year, grades 5-8 in our district’s elementary and middle schools host grade-level School Bees, and the top three winners per grade level from each school compete in the District Spelling Bee. These 24 contestants compete against one another regardless of their age and grade level. The winner of the District Bee has the opportunity to participate in the Regional Spelling Bee in Tallahassee in February (date/time TBA) that is associated with the National Scripps Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. and if they win the Regional Bee, could move on to the Washington D.C. Scripps Spelling Bee.

This one was truly an exciting bee with nearly 300 words spelled. Washington County School District is excited to congratulate all of the participants and winners of the 2024 WCSD District Spelling Bee Competition:

Washington County Winners:

1st Place: Camden Chesnut, 5th Grade, Vernon Elementary School

2nd Place: Eva Gibson, 5th Grade, Vernon Elementary School

3rd Place: Christian Burger, 8th Grade, Vernon Middle School

Spelling Bee Participants:

Kate M. Smith Elementary School

5th Grade – Jackson Scurlock, Darby Cook, Jonah Bernier

Vernon Elementary Schoo l

5th Grade – Camden Chesnut, Brooklyn Ector, Eva Gibson

Roulhac Middle School

6th Grade – Cassie Hicks, Logan Adams, Nevaeh Bray

7th Grade – Gigi Locke, E. J. Crutchfield, Hadley Suggs

8th Grade – Natazu Sultana, Tatum Register, Warren McSwain

Vernon Middle School

6th Grade – Jeremiah Hunter, Rayleigh Murff, Alayna Daniels

7th Grade – Shyanne Burdeshaw, Willow Hubbard, Ashley Pedigo

8th Grade – Maddox Markham, Christian Burger, Ellen Grant