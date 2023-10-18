District 2 Class 1A Volleyball Hosted in Vernon

Vernon High School Host District 2 Volleyball

On Monday night 10-16-2023, Vernon Lady Yellow Jackets hosted game one of District 2 Volleyball, and played against The Holmes County Lady Blue Devils. The Lady Blue Devils won the match 3-2, the best of five, scores were: 25-14, 20-25, 24-26, 25-22, 15-5.

On Tuesday night 10-17-2023, The Holmes County Lady Blue Devils played the Chipley Lady Tigers in the first game of the night. The lady Tigers won the match in the best out of five, 3-0. The scores were: 8-25, 9-25, 11-25. In the last game of the night Freeport Lady Bulldogs played against Bethlehem Lady Wildcats, Freeport won the best out of five, 3-0, the scores were: 25-8, 25-9, 25-11.

In District Finals are the Chipley Lady Tigers vs Freeport Lady Bulldogs and are at 5:00 pm on 10-19-2023 hosted by The Vernon Yellow Jackets.