Diana Birge Gilbert Obit

Diana Birge Gilbert 71, of Chipley, FL went home to be with the Lord on April 26, 2022, at Southeast Health in Dothan, AL surrounded by her loving family.

Diana was born on January 7, 1951 in Graceville, FL to Douglas Birge and Minnie Shouppe. She enjoyed crocheting, embroidering, and loved to cut up and play Bingo with her friends. She held a special place in her heart for animals, especially her two cats, Sassy & Toby. Most of all, Diana loved her family dearly and will be sorely missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Douglas and Minnie Birge.

She is survived by her son: Ben Gilbert (Kim) of Chipley, FL, brothers: Butch Birge (Pat) of Chipley, FL, David Birge (Elaine) of Chipley, FL; grandchildren: Clarissa Gilbert and Chloe Gilbert: nieces: Christy Hill and Melissa Birge.

A celebration of life will be held 5-7 PM Saturday, April 30, 2022 at Obert Funeral Home. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.