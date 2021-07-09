DePew obit

Russell DePew, age 32, of Marianna, FL, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at his residence.

Russell was born on September 28, 1988 in Clinton, Maryland. He was a 2006 graduate of Henry E. Lackey High School and was a resident of Marianna for the last 11 years. He was of the Episcopal faith and was known to be a caring and loving friend.

Russell is survived by his parents, Richard and Cathy Ruffin of Welcome, Maryland; two brothers, Richard and James; and two sisters, Jennifer and Rachel.

A memorial service will be at a later date. Memorialization will be by cremation with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.