Dennis Max Boyett Obit

Dennis Max Boyett, 59 of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on January 29, 2022 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida.

Dennis was born on December 9, 1962 in Columbus, Georgia to Walter Max Boyett and Esther Pope Boyett. He worked and managed Cope Dairy Farm before transitioning to Panhandle Tractor in Marianna, Florida, where he was the Shop Foreman. Dennis was a hard worker and was very gifted in the carpentry and mechanical fields. He will be sorely missed by his loving family.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Walter Max Boyett and Esther Pope Boyett.

He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Angie Hudson Boyett of Chipley, Florida; sons: Derek Alden Boyett (Teena) of Bonifay, Florida, Daniel Max Boyett (Amanda Young) of Defuniak Springs, Florida; brothers: Danny Ray Boyett of Chipley, Florida, Donald Richard Boyett (Carissa) of Chipley, Florida; sisters: Patricia “Deannie” Sullivan of Chipley, Florida, Debra Faye Thomas (Jerry) of Chipley, Florida, Denora Lynn Whittington of Texas; grandchildren: Evelynne “Evie” Grace, Ryker Dean-Hudson, Fallon Ann-Marie, Farrah Rose, Jude Patrick.

Graveside funeral service will be held 11AM Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Cottondale First Assembly of God Cemetery in Cottondale, Florida with Rev. Vince Spencer officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

A graveside viewing will be held from 10:30AM to 11AM.