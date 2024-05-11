Deidre Darnell Harper Obit

Deidre Darnell was welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus on May 9, 2024, age 90. She was born in Chipley Florida on November 22, 1933 to Erin (nee Godfrey) and William Darnell.

She attended elementary and junior high and high school in Chipley Florida where she was elected CHS FIRST homecoming queen in 1949. She went on to Florida State where she met her lifelong friends as roommates. In 1962, she joined the Spanish Trail Playhouse as a charter member originating in Chipley, Florida, a staple to the arts in the community. Recently she was honored as THE leading lady of the Spanish Trail Playhouse. Dramas, comedy, musicals. She could do it all. Dee was married for over 50 years to Roger Harper sharing many adventures with family on summer vacations, and later on traveling thru America and Europe. Her children and husband meant the world to her. She was the consummate decorator, seamstress, thespian, singer, artist, friend, wife, daughter, mother, and Christian.

She is preceded in death by her loving Roger, her entertaining son, Hamp, her parents, brother Dix Darnell, and sister in law Lynda Cawthon Darnell, nephew Douglas Darnell, half sister Linda Kugler, aunts, uncles, and many of her contemporaries.

She is survived by her faithful and devoted daughter Kim (Tony) of Jacksonville Florida, grandchildren Chas Millican (Melanie) of Lansing Michigan, and Gen Millican of Jacksonville Florida, niece Allison Darnell Shad of Peachtree City Georgia, and half sister Dani Darnell Kazee of Palm Desert California. She also leaves behind cousins and many many friends from church, bridge clubs, neighborhood, childhood, and nail salons, hair salons, and doctors’ offices.

In lieu of flowers, donations would be happily accepted at Spanish Trail Playhouse in her memory. www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com

Services for Dee will be held on Friday, May 17, 2024 at Brown Funeral Home 1068 Main Street, Chipley, FL. Visitation will begin at 3:00 P.M. CST and Funeral Service to follow at 4:00 P.M. CST. There will be no graveside following the chapel service.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net