December with Chipley Garden Club

December is always a busy month for everyone – even Chipley Garden Club. Club members started the month off by participating in the Chipley Christmas Fest where they assisted hundreds of children, and some grown-ups, with making glitter pine cones. The glitter flew in all directions and everyone was thoroughly glittered.

Linda Pigott,Youth Chair, reported she delivered 205 potted plants to Kate Smith Elementary School where they were happily accepted by 2nd and 3rd grade students. She gave the students instructions on how to care for their new plants and have them ready to enter in the Washington County Youth Fair in early 2023. The children were excited to choose a plant of their own from a large variety of potted plants.

On December 7th at Javier’s Mexican Restaurant, an abbreviated monthly business meeting was conducted by Club President Gail Exum and club members enjoyed the annual Christmas Party. Following the meeting Community Outreach members Pam Morzos and Debbie Mitchell delivered a check for $250 to Washington County Council on Aging. The holiday surprise check was gladly accepted by Director Tracy Long.

These activities wound up 2022 for the garden club. The next meeting will be held at 10:30AM on January 4, 2023 at the Presbyterian Church in Chipley. Visitors and new members are always accepted. If you need more information, please contact Club President Gail Exum at 850-638-0950. The club wishes everyone a fruitful new year and a happy holiday season!