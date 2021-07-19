Dawson obit

Mr. Darion Anthony Dawson, Sr., age 67, of Port St. Joe, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday July 13, 2021 at the Bay Medical Center, Panama City, Florida.

Mr. Dawson was born on February 28, 1954 in Port St. Joe, Florida, to Leroy and Theresa Shackelford Dawson.

Mr. Dawson leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 48 beautiful years, Gwendolyn Gathers Dawson; his sons: Darion (Chasity) Dawson, Jr., Terrance Dawson, Tyrone (Devan) Dawson; daughters: Shirley (Ricky) Larry, Shareka (Ronald) Gainer, Fanequa Larry, ShaQuize Dawson, Brenda (Tyrone) Hamilton; eighteen grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; one sister: Helen (Herman) Baker; an uncle: James (Vera) Shackelford; two aunts: Verdale Shackelford, and Exie Shackelford; two goddaughters: Dray Sims and Tanean Malone; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Public visitation (facial covering and social distancing) will be held 6-8 PM (EST), Friday, July 23, 2021 at Thompson Temple First Born Church, 228 Avenue E, Port St. Joe, FL.

A life celebration (facial covering and social distancing) will begin at 1:00 PM (EST), Saturday, July 24, 2021 at the Port St. Joe Junior Senior High School, 100 Shark Drive, Port St. Joe, Florida.

Mr. Dawson will be laid to rest in the Forest Hill Cemetery in Port St. Joe, FL, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.