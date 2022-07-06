Dawn Veit Obituary

Please join us in celebrating the life of Dawn Veit, who peacefully passed away in her home, surrounded by her husband, all of her children, and all of her grandchildren on July 1, 2022.

Dawn was born on May 20, 1962, to her loving parents, Robert and Ann Parkinson. She had been a resident of the Florida Panhandle since 1996, coming from upstate New York, and was of the Christian faith. Dawn married her loving husband and started her own big family, just as she’d always dreamt of doing.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Ann Parkinson.

Dawn is survived by her loving husband of 40 years: Ron Veit of Chipley, FL; five children: Eric Veit (Jessica) of Chipley, FL, Christina Worts (Phillip) of Tallahassee, FL, Kimmy Veit of Chipley, FL, Gregory Veit of New York, Juila Veit of New York; five grandchildren: Ethan Veit, Dylan Worts, Brayden Veit, Olivia O’Brien, Gavin Worts; two brothers: Robert Parkinson of Fort Lauderdale, FL, Mark Parkinson of Virginia; three sisters: Charlene Denofrio of New York, Tammy Augsburger of Georgia , Barbara Parkinson Smith of Virginia.

Service will be held 2PM Monday, July 11, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Chipley, Florida with Pastor Rick Gillian officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her honor to the Washington County Special Olympics.

A receiving of friends will follow the service in the church fellowship hall.