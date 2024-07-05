Dawn Ann Collins Obit

Dawn Ann Collins, age 62, of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Wednesday, July 3, 2024 at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center. She was born on January 11, 1962 in Brooklyn, NY to the late John Tummenelle and Josephine (Scappe) Tummenelle.

Dawn is survived by her mother, Josephine Tummenelle, two daughters, Ann Williamson, Alicia Collins, two brothers, John Tummenelle and wife Amy, Dan Hayes and wife Connie, one sister, Paulette Durkin and husband Ken, two grandchildren, Makaylia Williamson, Makenzie Williamson and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

A Celebration of Life to honor Dawn will be scheduled for a later date.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net