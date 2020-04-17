Davis obit

Gregory Davis, age 60, passed from this life Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at North Florida Regional Medical Center in Gainesville, FL.

He was born in Opelika, AL on May 30, 1959 to Jimmy F. and Elizabeth (McIntosh) Davis.

Mr. Davis was called to be a Pastor and was in leadership with New Vision Ministry.

He was survived by his parents, his loving wife; Tammy Davis, his son; Jonathon Craig Davis and wife Brandi, his brother; Jeffery Craig Davis and wife Christy and two grandchildren; Rowan Elisha Davis and Rayna Eliza Davis.

Mr. Davis memorialization will be by cremation.

