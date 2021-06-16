Davis obit

John D. Davis, 84, of Greenwood, FL, passed away Monday, June 14, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

John was a lifelong resident of Jackson County and was a devout Pentecostal. John worked in the construction business and was employed with Cumbie Concrete as well as other big construction companies before retirement. He enjoyed spending time with his family and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Elizabeth Davis; ex-wife, Ollie Mae Davis; sister, Vivian Brahier; brother, Clarence Foster; and sister in-law, Jean Davis.

John is survived by two sons, David Davis and Tim Davis; two daughters, Barbara Bamberg (Wayne); Tammy Whitten all of Greenwood, FL; brother, Amos Davis of Peoria, IL, William (Billy) Davis of Marianna, FL; sister, Rachel Stanley of Panama City, FL; six grandchildren, Kyla Riley (Jereomy), Nikki Baxley (JoJo), Kimberly Shiver (William), Ashley Crum (Tyler), Robin Yates, and Amanda Whitten; ten great grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 2 P.M., Thursday, June 17, 2021 at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home with Reverend Jimmy Wright officiating. Interment will follow in Mill Springs Church Cemetery with Marianna Chapel Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.