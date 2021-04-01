Davis obit

Mr. Travis Earl Davis, age 86, of Bonifay, Florida passed away March 31, 2021 at his home.

He was born December 8, 1934 in Newton, Alabama to the late James Ellis Davis and Foy Dee Miller Davis.

In addition to his parents, Travis was preceded in death by several siblings.

Travis is survived by his wife, Marie Davis; two daughters, Stacy Davis and Tracy Davis; one stepdaughter, Becky Hughes; four grandchildren, Christopher Jordan Brooks, Travis Austin Brooks, Timothy Wheeler, and Brandon Wheeler; one great-granddaughter, Brylie Brooks; one brother, Paul Davis; one sister, Betty Sue Cochran; numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held at 4:00 PM Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.