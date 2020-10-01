Davis obit

Ms. Dolly Davis, 75, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center.

Dolly was a longtime resident of Jackson County and was born in Donalsonville, GA, on July 2, 1945. She poured her heart and soul into her family and reared four wonderful children. Dolly worked at Sunland for countless years serving residents tirelessly with open arms and a loving heart. She was married to her husband, Bill for 20 years.

Dolly was preceded in death by her parents, Marvin and Nettie Meredith; and siblings, Sidney Sims, Ronald Meredith, Johnny Meredith, James Meredith, Joe Meredith, Pete Meredith, and Lerline Alday.

She is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Davis; children, Ben Bruner of Dothan, AL, Raymond Max Bruner of Marianna, FL, William Bruner of Clarksville, FL, Teresa Kent of Dothan, AL; 13 grandchildren, Steven Bruner, Joshua Bruner, Starla Bruner, Caitlyn Ellis, Graham Bruner, Christian Tindall, Alleah Kent, KJ Kent, Jacob Davis, Nathan Pletcher, Gannon Davis, Kaitlyn Kelly, John Kelly; and seven great grandchildren.

Graveside funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 in Collins Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverend Alvin Roberts officiating, James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.