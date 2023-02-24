David Wester Obit

David L. Wester, 65 of Marianna, went home to be with the Lord on February 23, 2023 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida.

David was born August 12, 1957 in Quincy, Florida to Lenard and Vera Mae (McAllister) Wester. A lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle, he was a 1977 graduate of Sneads High School and was employed by the JCARC. David loved spending time outdoors fishing, phoning his friends and family, and tinkering with lawn mowers and other small engines. He was of the Christian Faith and attended Sneads Pentecostal Holiness Church. David will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by three aunts, numerous cousins, friends and loved ones.

Graveside funeral service will be held 11AM Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Hickory Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Bascom, Florida with Rev. Jimmy Wright officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.