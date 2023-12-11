David Matthew “Mack” Woods Obit

David Matthew “Mack” Woods, age 62, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, December 8, 2023. He was born in Panama City, FL to the late Lonzo Woods and Barbara (Raffield) Woods on October 6, 1961.

His given name was David Matthew Woods but he was called Mack (Like the Truck, Not the Tool) by all those who knew and loved him.

Mack was a devoted member of First Baptist Church Chipley. He was the amen, preach it, time out I have something to say, loud spell having man of God. A friend said it best “He was a salty, straightforward man with a true love of God and his word”. He was the one everyone called when they needed prayer, because he was the prayer warrior who always fought the battle for anyone who crossed his path.

If you looked up strong work ethic in the dictionary you would see Mack as the example. He was a jack of all trades and master of all. He worked for Eastern Shipbuilding for 30 plus years, doing anything that needed to be done.

For 35 years he was married to the love of his life. His love for her was non- comparable. He dropped her off to shop and would be at the door waiting with the truck when she was done. From the kiss in the morning to the prayer before bed and everything in between, he was her Huckleberry and she was his beautiful.

He was the dad that led the way and left the boot prints to follow. He was the dad that worked hard but always had his hand in what his kids were doing in each season of life. He was the Papa that could fix anything. Papa always had something up his sleeve for the grandkids, some made you grit your teeth and sit on the edge of your seat. His titles were endless… Husband, Dad, Papa, Brother, Uncle, Cousin, General Superintendent, Friend, Prayer Warrior, Man of God, and so many more. The loss of his earthly presence will be a void that will never be filled but this is not goodbye it’s see you later.

Mack is preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Eddie Woods, Mark Woods, his in laws, Donnell and Velma Collins, one sister-in-law, Cheryl Woods.

He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Debra (Collins) Woods, one son, Justin Woods and friend Marah, one daughter, Lauren Woods Green and husband Justin, seven grandchildren, Clayton Woods, Shelby Woods, Paisley Green, Ander Woods, Asher Green, Aaron Webb, Alyssa Webb, one honorary grandchild, Audrey, Collins three brothers, Lonnie Woods, JJ Woods and wife Eva, Danny Woods and wife Debi, two sisters, Jan Smith and husband Leroy, Judy Rosie, daughters in love, Merissa Woods, Becky Webb, brothers in love, Lester Sapp, Henry Sapp, sisters in love, Sue Sapp, Darlene Sapp, sister in law, Debbie Woods, brother in law, David Collins, and several nieces, nephews, and many family and friends in love.

The family will receive friends for Visitation on Thursday, December 14, 2023 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 15, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Chipley at 1:00 P.M. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net