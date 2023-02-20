David L. Shea Obit

David L. Shea, 80, of Chipley, Florida went home to be with His Lord and Savior on February 15, 2023, at North West Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida.

David was born May 18, 1942, in Buffalo, New York to Lewis Shea and Grace Darling. David served in the United States Navy from 1960-1964 during the Cuban Missile Crisis and retired from IBM as a Systems Engineer after 32 years. He was a resident of Washington County since 1997, and was a member of Blue Lake Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida. David loved serving others; he was a Mobile Missionary Assistance Program volunteer and a Hospice volunteer to veterans. He was an avid hunter. Most of all, he loved the Lord and his family and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Lewis and Grace Shea.

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years: Patty Shea of Chipley, Florida; daughters: Tammy Shea of Stuart, Florida, Laurie Harvey (Dave) of West Palm Beach, Florida; sister: Tracey Rost of Hamburg, New York; three grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11 AM Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Blue Lake Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida with Rev. Rich Smelser officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blue Lake Baptist Church Benevolent Fund in his honor.