David Bryan Bray Obit

David Bryan Bray, age 63 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Saturday, May 20, 2023. He was born on May 10, 1960 in Summerville, NJ to Douglas M. Bray and Doris A. (Zalasky) Bray.

David worked in construction as a metal mechanic, most recently as a Supervisor for Southern Wall Systems.

He is preceded in death by his father, one brother, Douglas Apgar and one brother in law, Thomas Iuliucci.

Survivors include, his loving wife, Tammy (Kelly) Bray of Chipley, FL, his mother, Doris Ann Bray of Chipley, FL, three sons, Stephen Bray, Samuel Bray of Chipley, FL, Jacob Bray of Chipley, FL, four daughters, Hannah Bray of Chipley, FL, Abigail A.D.L. Bray, Sarah Bray of Graceville, FL, Summer Bray of Chipley, FL, two brothers, Darryl Bray of Chipley, FL, Daniel Apgar of Virginia, three sisters, Donna Hightower and husband Bob of Millers Ferry, FL, Debra Farley and husband Charlie, Darla Jean Iuliucci of Tennessee, two brother in laws, Clinton Kelly and wife Lindsey of Chipley, FL, Gregory Kelly, four grandchildren, five nieces, six nephews, thirteen great nieces, and six great nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held on Friday morning, May 26, 2023 at Glenwood Cemetery at 8:00 A.M.

In lieu of Flowers donations can be made to the Bray family in Memory of their loved one, David Bryan Bray.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.