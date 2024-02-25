Darryl Clinton Finch Obit

Darryl Clinton Finch, age 63, of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Sunday, February 25, 2024 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 17, 1960 in Port St. Joe, FL to the late D.C. Finch and Altha Mae (Riley) Finch.

Along with his parents Darryl is preceded in death by his son, Daniel C. Finch, one brother, Johnny Finch and one sister, Gloria Estes.

He is survived by his siblings, Margaret Riley and husband Eddie of Chipley, FL, Gary Finch and wife Holly of Chipley, FL, Marsha Hayes and husband Dennis of Chipley, FL, one brother in law, Robert Estes of Apalachicola, FL and a host of nieces and nephews that loved and will miss their Uncle D.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. with Funeral Service to follow at 11:00 A.M. Reverend Phillip Gainer and Reverend Mark Blaylock will be officiating. Interment will follow at Gap Pond Cemetery.

