Darrin Michael Wall Obit

Darrin Michael Wall, 55, of Chipley, Florida went home to be with the Lord on January 24, 2022, at Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford, Florida.

Darrin was born on April 28, 1966, in Biloxi, Mississippi to Douglas and Vivian Wall. He was a member of New Life Fellowship in Chipley, FL. He loved and served his community with passion; he was a part of, Kiwanis, Board of Chipola College, planning and zoning commission, CareerSource Chipola, Opportunity Florida, United Way board, Workforce board and the Lions Club. Upon retiring from Gulf Power, he began employment with Peoples South Bank in Chipley as a loan officer. Darrin loved to spend time at the beach, customizing and driving his jeep and as well as cooking unique dishes. He was very passionate about Alabama Football “Roll Tide”! Darrin will be remembered as a loving son, father, uncle, and friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his parents: Douglas and Vivian Wall of Chipley, FL; son: Jackson Wall of Chipley, FL; fiancé: Anissa Andrews of San Antonio, TX; daughters: Savannah Wall of Jacksonville, FL, Caroline Wall of Panama City, FL, Olivia Wall of Tallahassee, FL; brother: Dennis Wall (Regina) of Lawrenceville, GA; sister: Shannon Harmon (Todd) of New Tazewell, TN; nieces: Devon Hoggard (Geoff) of Bethlehem, GA, Anna Bishop (Matt) of New Tazewell, TN; Ashmita Wall of Lawrenceville, GA, Tika Wall of Lawrenceville, GA, Soita Wall of Lawrenceville, GA; nephews: Matelon Wall (Kayla) of Bryon, GA, Troy Wall of Warner Robbins, GA; Anjal Wall of Lawrenceville, GA; Spencer Harmon (Savanna) of New Tazewell, TN; And several great nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held 5 PM Friday, January 28, 2022, at Shiloh Baptist Church in Chipley, FL with Bro. Vince Spencer officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, FL directing. A private graveside service will be held Saturday, January 29, 2022.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 3-5 PM to the service at the church.

The family request that everyone wear bright colors in honor of Darrin.