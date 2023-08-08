Darrell Carnel McCullers, 97 of Cottondale, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on August 5, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Darrell was born on July 21, 1926, in Wabasso, Florida to Jack McCullers and Nanny Helms. He was a resident of the Florida Panhandle for 35 years coming from Davie, Florida and was a member of American Legion Post 0302 in Alford, Florida. In his free time, he loved to spend time fishing, gardening and hunting. If you knew Darrell, he had a great sense of humor and loved his family dearly. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Jack and Nanny McCullers; wife: Virginia G. McCullers brother: Luther McCullers; sister: Kathleen Kemp.

He is survived by his sons: Michael McCullers (Theresa) of Clermont, FL, William McCullers (Pete) of Santa Rosa, FL, Daniel McCullers (Jackie) of Hawthorne, FL; daughters: Sharon Herndon of Ocala, FL, Sandra Sclafani of Cottondale, FL; 9 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 1 PM, Saturday August 12, 2023, at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida. A private interment will follow after the service. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.