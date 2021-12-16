Darline Ruby Thompson Ray Obit

Darline Ruby Thompson Ray went home to be with her Lord on December 10, 2021.

Darline was 68 at the time of her death and known by many titles, according to who was talking to her. Wife, Mother, Mawmaw, Great Mawmaw, friend and Mrs. Claus. Regardless of what they called her; she was dearly loved by all who knew her. She loved spending time with her soul mate of more than 48 years, her 2 daughters, 2 son-in-laws, 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She never knew an idle hand, as she was constantly sewing, creating, and crocheting. She loved bringing joy to many across the country as Mrs. Claus alongside her husband for nearly 20 years. Together they have been a long-time highlight of the Washington County, FL holiday festivities. The couple lived the Christmas spirit year-round. Their Chipley, Fl. business, Little Darlin’s Creations, produced custom Santa and Mrs. Claus attire along with other Christmas embroidery products.

Darline is preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, and one brother. She is survived by husband Rex Ray of Chipley, FL; sister Eddie Lou Stodder of Houston, TX; daughters Robbin Ray Addison (Jeff) of Graceville, FL, Rhonda Ray Landon (Michael) of Jesup, GA; grandchildren, Caree Ray Johnson (Mason) of Anderson, SC, Makayla Landon Hurst (Andrew) of Jesup, GA, Makenzie Landon (Jacob) of Adel, GA, Jonathan Landon of Jesup, GA, AM3 Conner Ray (USN) of Graceville, FL, Derek Addison (Olivia) of Graceville, FL, Tech Sergeant Anthony Addison (USAF) of Graceville, FL, Justin Addison (Whitney) of Panama City Beach, FL; 2 great grandchildren, Decker and Parker Addison of Graceville, FL; many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that remembrances be made in her name to Christmas Fest of Chipley, Inc | P.O. Box 732. Chipley, FL 32428 | PayPal: chipleychristmasfest@gmail.com

A Celebration of Life will be held on January 1st, 2022 at her home 2801 Highview Trail, Chipley, FL 32428, at 2pm. This will be outdoors.