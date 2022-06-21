Danny Ray Broglin Obit

Danny Ray Broglin, 65 of Bonifay, Florida passed from this life on June 18, 2022 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Danny was born on November 21, 1956 in Marianna, Arkansas to Sherman Broglin and Loretta Herndon. Danny worked in the construction industry for 24 plus years at Trawick Construction Company. He had been a Florida panhandle resident for 25 years coming from Immokalee, Florida. Danny was a faithful member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Chipley, FL. Danny enjoyed being outside working in his yard and riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle when his health permitted. Most of all, he loved his family dearly, and will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him.

He is preceded in death by his parents Sherman and Loretta Broglin.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years: Lois Marie Broglin of Bonifay, FL; son: Barry Ray Broglin of Caryville, FL; daughter: Deanna Lynn Hudson (Jason William) of Westville,FL; brothers: Gary Broglin of Texarkana, TX, Charles Broglin of Clewiston, FL; sisters: Anna Tracy of Michigan, Rosie Griffin of Michigan, Barbara Hickman of Texarkana, TX; grandchildren: Barry Ray Broglin II, Breianna Broglin, KatLynn Getz, Cody Shirah; great grandchildren: Braylen Broglin, Bella Broglin, Bradley Broglin, Barry Ray Broglin III.

Service will be held 10 AM Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at Church of God of Prophecy with Bro. Ernie Dupree and Bro. John Ward officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.