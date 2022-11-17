Daniel “Dan” Hiley Obit

Daniel “Dan” Hiley, age 73 of Caryville, FL, passed from this life on Friday, November 11, 2022 at the Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center. He was born on November 22, 1048 in Pensacola, FL to the late Alton P. Hiley Sr. and Martha (Sansing) Hiley.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Alton P. Hiley Jr. and his sister, Teresa Lynn Hiley.

Dan is survived by his loving wife, Ann (Cronise) Hiley of Caryville, FL; two sisters, Carolyn Lois Hiley Baxter and Mary Anne Baggett.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net