Damion Alexzander Potter Obit

Damion Alexzander Potter, 28, transitioned from earth to Heaven on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, in

Chipley, Florida. He was born on Tuesday, July 25, 1995, in the Jackson County Hospital to parents,

Rasheida Potter and Michael Hooks.

Damion received his developmental education at Kate M. Smith Elementary School, K-4 in Chipley; he

attended grades 5-6 in Bay County Schools at Jenkins Middle School. He began his formative education, grades 7-8 at Roulhac

Middle School in Chipley, where he acquired an interest in music and was a mentor for his peers in the

Music Chorus Choir. Damion was a graduate of Chipley High School, Class of 2013, Chipley, Florida. In high school he was a participant in the Drama Department, Key Club, and Chorus. Post education continued

at Chipola College, Marianna, Florida where he earned an Associate of Arts degree in 2016.

Damion prepared himself professionally at the Commonwealth Service Institute of Texas and received an

Associate of Applied Science Degree in Funeral Service, 2017. At the time of his demise, Damion

Alexzander Potter, LFD-F32729 was a successful Licensed Funeral Director/Office & Operations

Manager at Cooper’s Funeral Home & Florist, Chipley, Florida.

Born into a family of Morticians, Damion’s

success was foretold at the age of 9 years old as an observer and helper around and about Cooper’s

Funeral Home and Florist. Damion was lovable, kind, and compassionate. He had an immeasurable love for people. His

involvement in the church and community was impeccable. He was a lifetime servant of Yes Lord

Ministries in Chipley. There, he was active as a member, sung with the Praise & Worship Team,

Director of Voices of Yes Lord, Men Ministry Leader, Youth Leader, Armor Bearer Ministry and Director of Children’s Choir.

Additionally, Damion was the National Choir Director of Kingdom Saints United Fellowship.

Damion also served his community on the City of Chipley Citizens Advisory Task Force.

Visitation is scheduled for Friday, February 2, 2024, 5:00-7:00 PM CST at the Chipley High School

Gymnasium, 1545 Brickyard Road, Chipley, Florida 32428.

The Celebration of Life Service will convene on Sunday, February 4, 2024, at 3:30 CST PM from the Cathedral of Yes Lord Deliverance Ministries, 1249 Hope Drive, Chipley, Florida 32428. The Apostle David Woods is Pastor.

The love and memories of Damion Alexzander Potter will forever be etched upon the hearts and minds

of all who knew and loved him; earth’s loss is Heaven’s gain.