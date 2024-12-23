Dale Roy Chancey Obit

Dale Roy Chancey, age 73 of Ponce De Leon, FL passed from this life on Thursday, December 19, 2024. He was born on August 18th, 1951 at Mountain Park Hospital in St Petersburg, FL to the late David R. Chancey and Bertha (Royle) Chancey.

Dale graduated from Dixie Holland High School in St. Pete, FL in 1969 and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1971 and served from Hurlburt AFB until 1984. While on tour with the Air Force, he met his wife in the Philippines and was married to Ched Recaña on February 15, 1979. After his military career he worked for the Washington County School Board as a carpenter from July 1, 1999 until his retirement on May 1, 2020.

Dale is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Phil Chancey, one sister, Amy Chancey, as well as several aunts and uncles.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ched Chancey, one son, Matthew Chancey, one daughter, Mellisa Chancey, younger brother, James Chancey, his grandchildren Grace Chancey, Summer Chancey, Matthew Chancey Jr, and Juliette Chancey, and cousin’s Barbara Killinger, Chris Chancey, Jan Johnson, Mike Dolan, and Monty Chancey. As well as several coworkers who became close friends, friends who became family and dozens of Washington County school board members and employees for whom he held much respect.

The family will received friends for Visitation on Friday, December 27th, 2024 at Brown Funeral Home from 4:00-6:00 P.M.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, January 6th, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints DeFuniak Springs, 1391 Walton Road, DeFuniak Springs, FL 32433. Interment will follow at their family cemetery in Ponce De Leon, FL.

The Chancey family has requested that only live flowers be sent in Dale’s honor.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net