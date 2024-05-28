The WOW (Women of Worth) group from Cypress Creek Community Church is having a Gigantic Yard Sale on Friday, May 31st & Saturday, June 1st. The sale will begin at 8 A.M. each day and will end at 2 P.M. on Friday and 12:30 P.M. on Saturday, rain or shine.

We will have all kinds of “goodies”, for example: Small furniture, all kinds of dishes, small kitchen appliances, men’s & women’s clothes, children’s clothes, tools, and many other miscellaneous items too numerous to list! All proceeds will be used for postage for our Samaritan’s Purse Shoeboxes.

Cypress Creek Community Church is located at 1772 Macedonia Rd., Cottondale, FL. (from Hwy 231 in Alford, take Park Ave. west for 2.2 miles, turn right at the Jackson/Washington County line – Macedonia Rd.)