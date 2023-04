Cypress Creek Community Church Yard Sale

Cypress Creek Community Church is having a 2 day yard sale on Friday, April 28th and Saturday, April 29th from 8:00 am until 1:00 pm.

Items include clothes, small furniture, dishes and miscellaneous items. Come and get these bargains. Church is located at 1772 Macedonia Rd, Alford, FL 32420 at the Jackson-Washington County line on Alford Rd.

Church website: https://cypresscreekcommunitychurch.godaddysites.com or

Email address:cypresscreek1772@gmail.com